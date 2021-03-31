Met office predicts rain across country

The MET Office on Tuesday predicted rain, thunder showers in the next 24 hours. -AA



Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at different places across the country in the next 24 hours commencing around 9 am on Tuesday, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). "





Rain or thunder shower accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Sylhet, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," a Met office bulletin said. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country. Trough of Westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.



