Exotic cuisines at Indian Food Festival

Noted Chef Hardev Singh Saini showcases his expertise on Indian cuisines to the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami and Chairman of The Asian Age Shoeb Chowdhury. -Mostafizur Rahman



The Indian High Commission in Dhaka organized a mouth-watering Indian food festival at InterContinental Hotel in the capital. Prominent Chef Hardev Singh Saini showcased his expertise in Nortli-Indian preparations especially Dehlvi and Mughlai cuisine. Vikram K Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh inaugurated the festival. Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Asian Age, Shoeb Chowdhury was also present, as the special guest.





Various Indian signature dishes were presented with the Concept from Kerala to Kashmir. The buffet spread contain Drink Station, Delhi Ke Chat Live DOSA Station, Kebab Tawa Station consist of Beef Boti, Shredded Mirchi Beef, Beef Kebab along with live station to combine the taste of authenticity in the main dish corner as one can have Andhra Fish Curry, Ajwani Fish Curry.







Kerla style Beef Curry, Methi Murgh, Balti Murgh, Murgh Tikka Butter Masala, Goslit Banjara. Rara Murgh, Mangalorean Prawn Curry, Jhengha Malai Curry, Paneer khurchan, Paneer Lachha Palak, Rajmah Raseala, Dal Jarad, Hydrabadi Biryani which are the only few names that enrich the buffet dinner at "Elements". In the dessert segment, various mouthwatering delicious Indian desserts adds more attractions to this food festival.





High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami told the Asian Age, "Food festival is the happiest way to get to know the other countries because after all food is the most basic and pleasurable way to interact with other countries, obviously in Bangladesh Indian food is not unfamiliar just as in India where Bangla food is not unfamiliar but what always nice is to see a range and variety of food and be able to have an authentic taste."The Chairman, Shoeb Chowdhury said, "It is a pleasure to see and taste authentic Indian cuisines. Food is the unifying force to bring all cultures under one umbrella."







The Indian Food festival will be concluded at April 3.



