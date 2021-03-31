Leaders call for pandemic treaty

A make up assistant adjusts the tie of European Council President Charles Michel prior an online joint press conference with Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Tue



More than 20 heads of government and global agencies are calling for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations - but there are few details to explain how such an agreement might actually cause countries to act more cooperatively.







In a commentary published on Tuesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda called for "a renewed collective commitment" to reinforce the world's pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency's constitution.





"We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic," they wrote. Although they called for "solidarity" and greater "societal commitment," there was no indication any country would soon change its own approach to responding to the pandemic.







Last week, Tedros pleaded with rich countries to immediately donate 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so immunization campaigns could start in all countries within the first 100 days of the year. Not a single country has yet publicly offered to share its vaccines immediately. Of the more than 459 million vaccine doses administered globally, most have been in just 10 countries - and 28% in just one.









---AP, London





