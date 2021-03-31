6,000kg jatka fish seized in Munshiganj



Muktarpur River Police have seized around 6,000 kilograms of jatka fish during a special drive from a trawler. The drive was conducted at Shitalakkya river in Narayanganj on Tuesday dawn. Kabir Hossain Khan, Muktarpur River Police outpost officer-in-charge, said, "Acting on a tip-off, a River Police team conducted a drive and seized a trawler with 150-maunds jatka fish.







Nobody was arrested as the owners of the trawler managed to escape sensing the presence of the police." Later, the seized jatka fishes were distributed among different madrasahs and orphanages of sadar upazila in the district in presence of the officers from fisheries office.











---Bhabatosh Chowdhury Nupur, Munshiganj

