3 villages flooded as dam collapses in Satkhira



Three villages have been flooded as the dam collapsed in four point of Doyarghat area under Ashashuni upazila of Satkhira on Tuesday. Due to heavy high-tide, the dam has been collapsed and flooded Jelekhali, Doyarghat and Southern area of the upazila. Due to this, 50 fisheries and 100 of houses were flooded. Ashashuni Sadar UP Chairman Selim Reza Milon said, "The dam of Doyarghat area was in a damaged condition for a long time. Due to the high-tide, the dam collapsed.







The repairing of the dam will be started when the low-tide starts." Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Executive Engineer Abul Khair said, we have already completed the tender processing for constructing a sustainable dam at Doyargaht area which will cost Tk 1.38 crore. The construction work will be started soon, he added.











---Shaheen Golder, Satkhira

