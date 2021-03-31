One held with heroin in Rajshahi



Rajshahi Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested a drugs trader with 1.100 kilograms heroin in city of Rajshahi on Monday midnight. The arrestee was identified as Mamunur Rashid Mamun (44), son of late Nazrul Islam village Mohonpur under Katakhali Police station in Rajshahi.







According to RAB-5 office, a special CPASC Mollapara camp team has raided Chandhrima Police Station area under the city on Monday night. During the drive, 1.100 kilograms heroin was recovered from drugs trader's body wotrth of Tk 1 corer. A case has been filed against him at Chandhrima Police Station.











---Obaydul Islam Robi in Rajshahi



