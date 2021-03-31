Bumper yield of sunflower likely in Joypurhat

A sunflower field is seen in the picture. The photo was taken from Dogar Ramkrishnapur village in Sadar upazila of Joypurhat on Tuesday. -AA



The local agriculture department of Joypurhat claims that if the weather is favorable, bumper yields of sunflower will be available this year. Sunflower has been cultivated in 500 bighas of land in the current 2020-21 crop season in the district under agricultural incentives.Joypurhat, a district surplus in agricultural production in the north, has huge potential for sunflower cultivation this season.







According to the district Department Agricultural Extension (DAE), "This year, 150 bighas in Joypurhat Sadar Upazila, 100 bighas in Akkelpur Upazila, 150 bighas in Panchbibi Upazila, 50 bighas in Khetlal and 50 bighas in Kalai Upazila have been cultivated with sunflower."Under the agricultural incentive for sunflower cultivation, 500 farmers have been given production cost. For this, the farmers have been paid Tk. 1,400 per bigha of land for seeds and ancillary expenses. A total of Tk 7 lakh has been allocated for this.





Abu Nasim Ranak, a farmer from Dogar Ramkrishnapur village in Dhalahar union of Joypurhat Sadar upazila, has cultivated sunflower in one bigha of land under agricultural incentives. After 37 days of sowing seeds, the sunflower seedlings have started shining and flowers have started coming on the heads of the seedlings.





He said, he is bracing himself in the hope of getting good yield.Amal Chandra Mandal, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer of Joypurhat Sadar upazila, said, all kinds of technical advice are being given to the farmers for sunflower cultivation. It is hoped that, bumper yields of sunflower will be available this year if the weather is favorable, he added.









---Md. Ataur Rahman in Joypurhat





Leave Your Comments