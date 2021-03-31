No Hefazat news coverage sine die

Journalists in Brahmanbaria hold a protest rally in front of Brahmanbaria Press Club on Tuesday protesting the attacks on journalists and vandalizing the press club during the hartal enforced by the radical Islamist outfit on Sunday over the visit of Indi



Journalists in Brahmanbaria have vowed not to cover reports relating to Hefazat-e-Islam for an indefinite period protesting the attacks on journalists and vandalizing the press club during the hartal enforced by the radical Islamist outfit on Sunday over the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Local journalist leaders said these while speaking at a protest rally in front of Brahmanbaria Press Club on Tuesday. Earlier, a procession was brought out in Brahmanbaria town.





Presided over by Press Club Senior Vice President Pijush Kanti Acharya, the rally was addressed by Press Club General Secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon, ex-presidents KAM Rashidul Islam, Syed Mizanur Reza and Mohammad Arzu, Television Journalist Association President Monjurul Alam, Press Club Vice President Ibrahim Khan Sadat, former general secretaries AFM Kawser Emrn, Dipak Chowdhury Bappi, senior journalists Abdun Noor, Poet Joydul Hossain, Emdadul Haque, Syed Md Akram, Niaz Mohammad Khan Bitu, Nazrul Islam Shahjada, Mojibur Rahman, Mofizur Rahman Limon, Baharul Islam Molla, Zhair Rayhan, Biswajit Paul, Nabinagar Press Club President Jalal Uddin Monir, Ashuganj Press Club General Secretary Al Mamoon, Sarail Press Club General Secretary Mahbub Khan Babul, Hafizur Rahman Parvez, Kasba Upazila Press Club President KM Harunur Rashid Dhali and others.





The speakers said that press club was never attacked earlier in political or other movements. "The attack on Brahmanbaria Press Club President Reaz Uddin Jami was pre-planned," they added.They asked Hefaz-e-Islam to identify the attackers at their own responsibility.





To mention, journalists in Brahmanbaria came under attacks during the Hefazat hartal. The religious fanatics vandalized Brahmanbaria Press Club and took away the CCTV cameras from there. On information, President Reaz Uddin Jami was rushing to the club, but the Hefazat men attacked on him leaving him seriously injured.

