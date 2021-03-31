Ranbir steps out for the first time post Covid-19 recovery



Ranbir Kapoor made his first appearance on Monday, after having recovered from Covid-19. The actor was snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu, as he headed to producer Aarti Shetty's home. With his mask on, Ranbir Kapoor waved at the paparazzi and help up his phone which read the message "Happy Holi". For the outing, Ranbir kept it casual in a black shirt and sported a camouflage mask.







Earlier this month, Neetu Kapoor had confirmed that Ranbir had tested positive for Covid-19. In a social media post she had shared, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." Speaking to PTI, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had recently confirmed, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."





Leave Your Comments