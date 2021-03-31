Fatima Sana Shaikh tests COVID-19 positive



It's a bright, festive day in tinsel town, but everyone seems to be keeping the party a private affair. From stars sharing glimpses of their low-key but classy Holi parties to Ajay Devgn getting tangled in vicious rumours, Fatima Sana Shaikh becoming the latest B-town star to test covid-positive, here are the biggest headlines of the day.So what if there are no extravagant Holi parties this year, Bollywood is keeping up the festive spirit with either low-key parties or simply sharing throwback memories from Holi celebrations gone by.







From Priyanka getting the Jonas family to join in the festivities to Kareena sharing glimpses of Taimur and Inaaya's Holi pool party, Kangana Ranaut joining in the celebrations with her 'Tejas' team to Ananya Panday taking a trip down memory lane with Suhana and Shanaya, everyone including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff among others, have been doing their bit to spread good cheer and advise people to stay home and stay safe this festive season.





One star not revelling in the festivities is actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. The beauty announced on social media that she has tested positive for the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself," she said in a post and extended her gratitude towards all those wishing her a speedy recovery.

