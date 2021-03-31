Hand painted sketches still appeal in the era of selfies



In the age of digital cameras, smartphones and selfies, hand-painted pictures are losing appeal. Considering the situation many painters are forced to change their profession. However, this year's book fair witnesses different scenario. Besides buying most desired books, the visitors are found getting their own pictures drawn through the artist's paintbrush and pencil.







Attention will be drawn to several painters busy with their sketches, as the visitors enter through the main gate of the book fair and look at the right hand side. It will be more interesting to see many people waiting to get a sketch of themselves or their loved ones through the artist's hand. These painters take only 15 to 20 minutes to draw a portrait of anyone.





Although the visitors turnout in the book fair in the morning is low, the scenario changes dramatically in the afternoon when the visitors come in to the fair in greater numbers. And the crowd of hand-paint lovers can be seen around the painters. These artists have been painting since the beginning of the fair. By looking at the pictures taken on the mobile phone or looking at the photographs, he could depict the man in his sketch.







Again, he could draw a picture by looking at the person standing or sitting in front of him.While talking to painter Mizan Sarkar, he said, 'I have been drawing pictures for the last seven years in the fair. Actually as painters, we paint to make people happy. There are many who visit us to see how their appearance looks like in a pencil drawing.





They tell us with great interest to draw a beautiful picture of him.' "We always work hard to make the picture beautiful," he said. So we pay close attention to every sketches. Many people take our mobile phone numbers with the promise to get their sketch done through us in the future. Many come to us with the desire of giving a gift to their loved ones depicted in sketch. '





When asked about how many pictures are drawn every day, he said, "At the beginning of the fair, there were no customers at all, but now at least five to seven pictures are drawn throughout the day." When asked how much money is charged for each picture, he said, "If someone gets a picture drawn by sitting face to face, I take 300 taka and if I draw a from a photograph, I take 500 taka." And this rate has remained same for the last seven years. '





The correspondent talked to the visitor Mohammad Ayaz Islam. He has come to draw a picture of his loved one. I will get a picture of my special one drawn and give it to her as a gift. I believe she will be very happy to receive this gift.' He added, 'Those who draw here do their job very well. Last year I got a picture of myself drawn. I still keep it with a lot of care. The painter has painted the picture very beautifully.'

