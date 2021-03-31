SR gets nostalgic after US Navy members sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'



Feeling nostalgic about the iconic song of his film, Shahrukh Khan shares his reaction to the viral tweet of US Navy members singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.Taking it to Twitter, SRK wrote, "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx Ash Gowariker, Ronnie Screwvala, AR Rahman and everyone who made it possible."





The video got viral on social media when Taranjit Singh Sandhu, shared a video to Twitter on Saturday, which sees the US Navy officers singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the film 'Swades'. He wrote "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 2004 film Swades.







The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 341k views on the microblogging site. The song from the 2004 movie 'Swades' revolves around Mohan, an Indian expatriate employed with NASA, who travels to his country to track down his beloved nanny, Kaveri. During his stay, he finds himself advocating for reform in a village.

Leave Your Comments