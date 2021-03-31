Tri-nation Blind cricket starts on April 4

An action during bling cricket between Pakistan and India. -Collected



The blind cricket teams of India and Pakistan will resume cricket between the two nations when they take on each other in the T20 format in a tri-series in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 4. All the players and officials have returned negative covid tests and are set on the road for peace between the two nations as due to the political tensions the senior men's team don't compete in bilateral series, report Cricketadictor.







The Pakistan team will be captained by Nisar Ali and will leave Lahore on Wednesday for their first away tour this year. The series opener is between India and Bangladesh slated for 2nd April, followed by the hosts taking on Pakistan on 3rd, and then the marquee clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on 4th. The cycle will be repeated again with the final scheduled on 8th April.Earlier in the week, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) had announced the squad; Ajay Kumar Reddy, from the Guntur district, will lead the side.





Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi says that the sporting relations between India and Pakistan can ease the political tensions. Afridi reckons cricket should not suffer because of the political issues between the two nations.



Since 2007 only once have the two neighbours competed in a bilateral series. The Men in Green toured the Men In Blue for 2 T20Is - ended 1-1 - and a 3-match ODI series - the visitors won 2-1 - in 2012/13. Otherwise, these two proud cricketing nations have faced each other only in the ICC tournaments, and Asia Cup.





"Cricket between Pakistan and India is very important. Sports should be kept away from politics. Relations between the two countries can improve because of cricket," Shahid Afridi told 'Cricket Pakistan'."I have said this before as well, Indian cricketers enjoy coming to Pakistan. You can improve relationships through sports but if you don't want to improve them then they will remain the same way," the former all-rounder added.





