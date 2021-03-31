Domingo upset over DLS drama

DLS drama: Uncertainty over Bangladesh's revised target halts play between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I match at Napier on Tuesday. -Getty



It is quite difficult to beat New Zealand on New Zealand soil. But the drama about the rain law (DLS) Method between Bangladesh and New Zealand that was staged on Tuesday in the second T20 match at McLean Park in Napier is really ugly.Sent in by Bangladesh, New Zealand reached 5-173 in the 18th over when their innings was cut short by rain.





Bangladesh were set a revised winning target of 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth Lewis Stern system and finished 7-142 after losing their first match.Amid bizarre scenes, Bangladesh began their run chase before match referee Jeff Crowe officially calculated their revised total.The umpires stopped the match with Bangladesh 0-12 after 1.3 overs, waiting for official notification of the new target.





There was a long delay while Crowe worked feverishly at his computer. At one point he had what appeared to be an angry exchange with Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo. "Batsmen are going to bat but they don't know the target? I can't remember if I was ever involved with a match. There was plenty of rain outside. Even after five-six overs we had no idea how many runs it would take. I think the match should not start before the target is finalized." Domingo said.







"They were waiting for it (Bangladesh), I think you too. You can never start a game before you get to the final target. Explained on their behalf, they were waiting to get the print out and at the same time to calculate. Or they are late. It can't be anything, it's very frustrating." He added.







Bangladesh at times looked on pace to succeed in what would have been an extraordinary chase which required them to score mostly at 12 runs per over.Soumya Sarkar made a half-century from 25 balls and added 81 for the second wicket with Mohammad Naim (38) to raise the hopes of the touring team.





The pair took 19 runs from the sixth over bowled by Ish Sodhi and 20 from the seventh from Adam Milne to briefly drop the required run rate below 10."I think there was a bit of confusion because we didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard. It can happen in the game. First five overs we were on track but we didn't finish well enough. Naim and Soumya batted really well. We didn't capitalise on the balls we missed.





There are some chances that we need to capitalise and we might get a win. Taskin took a brilliant catch that gave us the confidence. In T20 sometimes you get a good a start, sometimes you don't. But both batting and bowling, you must finish well. As a batting unit we can take some positives in this game and come back strong." Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said.







But part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips played a vital role, allowing only four runs from the eighth over and nine runs off the 10th. Sodhi gave up five runs off the ninth and the run rate climbed again.Soumya fell to Southee for 51 in the 11th over and Bangladesh's task became insurmountable.







