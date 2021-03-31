Pakistan must apologize for 1971 genocide: Ex-Pak envoy

Husain Haqqani



Husain Haqqani, a former senior Pakistani diplomat has admitted 50 years after Bangladesh's birth that Pakistan army committed genocide in the former East Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War. He also wants Pakistan to apologize to Bangladesh for the atrocities, the worst since the Nazi crimes.





The former Pakistani envoy to the United States made the comment in a webinar on ''Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: An Iconic Leader of People's Struggle for Freedom'' organized by the Embassy of Bangladesh to Belgium and Luxembourg, and Mission to the European Union in Brussels on Monday, according to a press release of Bangladesh mission in Belgium.





Earlier, a former US diplomat also said at an Independence Day event on March 26, that Pakistan carried out the worst genocide in Bangladesh in human history. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium, Mahabub Hasan Saleh were among others who took part in the webinar. Haqqani said, "There is no indication that the Pakistani government will apologize to the people of Bangladesh for the genocide. But the people of Pakistan should push their government to apologize for all the atrocities that took place in Bangladesh in 1971."





"Bangabandhu was not only the great leader of the Bengali nation, he was also one of the best leaders in South Asia and other countries across the world," said Haqqani was quoted as saying. Haqqani, a well-known scholar, termed Bangabandhu as "a great leader like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela."







"East Pakistan was a "Golden Goose" during that time. Because, most of the foreign exchange was earned from the eastern part (Bangladesh). The feudal rulers of Pakistan never gave equal status to the Bengalis. They were not ready to hand over power to the Awami League, which won a landslide victory in the elections of 1970," he added.He further added that "Bangladesh is currently one of the fastest growing countries in the world and the most successful in South Asia. Today's prosperous Bangladesh is the contribution of Bangabandhu and his talented daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."





Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, "We all hoped that Pakistan would apologize for the genocide during Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Although the Prime Minister of Pakistan sent a message at the last minute. But unfortunately he did not apologize."Ambassador Saleh said that Haqqani's remarks would further help the international community and researchers to understand Bangabandhu's freedom struggle.







