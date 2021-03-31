'Public transport will run with 50pc less passengers'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesdy said all the public transport would run with 50 percent less passengers than capacity from tomorrow (March 31) in order to stem the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.





"The government has also taken decision to increase the fare of public transport by 60 per cent from tomorrow (Wednesday) to compensate bus owners for carrying 50 per cent less passengers than capacity," he said. "The order will remain in force for the next two weeks.





If the situation is normal, the rent will be reinstated, "said Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League while addressing a press briefing from his official residence here. The minister also gave directives to the owners of public transport to be strict in keeping half of the seats vacant, ensuring cent percent mask-wearing and using hand sanitizer in compliance with the health rules for containing the spread of COVID-19, reports BSS.





At the same time, he appealed to the people of all strata of life to abide by the 18-point directives of the government as the second wave of coronavirus has already started.Quader emphasised on managing half the manpower in all offices and factories except emergency services and adhering to hygiene rules in places of worship and limiting public gatherings in the wake of ongoing pandemic.From now on, he also instructed the Awami League and all its allied organisations across the country, including the capital, not to carry out any party activities.







