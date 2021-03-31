No corona ICUs available

An elderly Covid patient with respiratory complications is waiting at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for an ICU bed. The photo was taken on Tuesday -Zahidul Islam/AA



The death toll in the recent option covid-19 cases hit 8,994 after 45 fatalities were registered on Tuesday, according to data released by the government. 26,620 samples were tested across the country in the last 2, yielding a positivity rate of 18.94 percent.





Health authorities fear that intensive care units (ICUs) in major cities may soon run out of their full capacity. Already Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet are operating at near full capacity. Eight government hospitals in Dhaka have 103 ICU beds, among them, 92 are already occupied, while at private hospitals, out of 267 available units, 210 are occupied by critically ill patients, revealed the country's Directorate of Health Services (DGHS).





Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Registrar (Surgery) Rajiv De Sarkar said, "ICU beds are not available in public-private covid hospitals. The patient is not going to be admitted even if he wants to. I can't be admitted even if I have coronary heart disease."





"There is not a single bed vacant in the corona ward of our hospital. There is no bed even if you take the reference. I am a Covid frontliner doctor but I don't have a bed for me now" he added. In Chittagong, of the total 25 government hospital ICUs, 15 are occupied and in private hospitals, 20 out of 25 ICUs are occupied, according to the DGHS.The Sylhet office of the DGHS said 10 beds functioning in the city were occupied.





Last year, these cities had reported the most infections. Officials fear the situation might become worse this year. The director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said, "We are forced to give people appointments for ICU beds now" Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), which has 750 bed reserved for Covid-19 patients, are now operating on a prior appointment basis.







