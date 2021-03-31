Covid second wave intensifies



The aggressive novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 45 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 8,994. In addition, the pathogen has infected 5,082 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 605,937.





The country has been passing through a second wave of the virus. It saw 5,183 cases and 45 deaths on Monday.The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information in a press release on Tuesday.Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Switzerland one step behind Hungary, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 26,620 samples were tested in 224 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 5,082 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.The infection rate in the past 24 hours stood at 18.94 percent and overall death rate 1.48 percent.Of the 45 fresh deaths, 28 were male and 17 female.As per age categories, one was below 10 years, two were in their 20s, two in their 30s, seven in their 40s, eight in their 50s while 25 were above 60 years.A division-wise data shows, 37 deaths took place in Dhaka Division.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 2,806,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 128,352,000 people in 219 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 563,200 deaths and more than 31,033,000 infections. Brazil has so far counted 12,577,000 cases, the second highest in the world, and 314,000 deaths. India has counted at least 12,095,000 infections and 162,100 deaths. Russia has counted at least 4,536,000 cases to date and 98,400 deaths.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a standstill.









