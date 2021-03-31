IBBL observed 38th founding anniversary





Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, one of the first generation private banks in the country observed its founding ceremony on March 30. Launched in a completely new way in 1983, the bank has established itself as the largest bank in the country. For the last two decades, Islami Bank has been at the forefront of the country's banking sector in almost all areas including deposit, investment, import-export, remittance collection.





Not only Bangladesh, the bank has become the only bank in the country among the top 1000 banks in the world for the last 9 years.





As the bank has expanded over the course of nearly four decades, it has made invaluable contributions to the national economy through successful implementation of Shariah-based banking system, financial inclusion, entrepreneurial development, industrialization, expatriate services, rural poverty alleviation, women empowerment, etc.





At present, Islami Bank has about 16 million subscribers, which is 14 percent of the country's banking customers. The amount of deposits of this bank is 1 lakh 21 thousand crore which is the highest in the private sector of the country.





From the very beginning, Islami Bank has built this reserve on the savings of a large number of small customers by working for the financial inclusion of marginalized people. The number of users of this bank's internet banking services is at the top of the country's banking sector.





In addition to general commercial banking, the bank operates microfinance activities, mobile financial services and digital app-based banking.





Islami Bank is at the top of the country in terms of assets at the moment. The investment of this bank is more than 1 lakh crore taka which is the highest in the country. With the investment of this bank, about 84 lakh people have been directly employed in the country in 38 years. The bank has contributed to the development of many large industrial groups in the country.





The bank has invested in 36 per cent of the export-oriented readymade garments sector and 60 per cent of the textile sector. The bank has played a key role in the innovation and implementation of back-to-back LCs in the readymade garments sector. At present more than six thousand factories in the country are being run with the funding of this bank.

Leave Your Comments