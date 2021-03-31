Hefazat’s mayhem in B’baria: ‘Perpetrators to face harsh action’

Religious fanatics who carried out unprecedented destructions in Brahmanbaria during the Hefazat hartal will face harsh actions, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said.

He came with the note of warning while talking to journalists at Brahmanbaria Pres Club on Wednesday. Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, “Hefazat, BNP and Jamaat have carried out the attacks like the Pak occupation forces in the 1971 Liberation War. Such criminal acts can never be tolerated. Stern legal actions will be taken against the perpetrators.”

“When we are celebrating the golden jubilee of our independence, the BNP-Jamaat and Hefazat have conducted the destructions for maligning the achievements of Bangladesh,” he added.

Local lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Information and Research Secretary Selim Mahmud, Finance and Planning Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, Swechchhasebok League leader Moyeen Uddin, Brahmanbaria District AL General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker and Jubo League leader Alaminul Haque were present at the time, among others.

Later, the Awami League delegation led by Mahbubul Alam Hanif visited the destroyed government and private establishments in Brahmanbaria.

