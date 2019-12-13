Participants pose for a photo during the cyber gaming fest held at AIUB recently



American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) Computer Club (ACC) organized a 4-day long cyber gaming competition titled "AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest 2019 Powered by GIGABYTE" recently. Around 600 students from more than 130 reputed schools and colleges from across the country participated in the event.







Hundreds of busy players registered to participate in various strategic and multiplayer games. Vice-Chancellor, Dr Carmen Z Lamagna and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, Nadia Anwar, inaugurated the program together. Students played in different elimination rounds against each other.







The delegates from the Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) played a friendly match with the students. Finally, the champions of each match were awarded their winning crests and certificates in the prize-giving and closing ceremony. Special Guest of the event, Gigabyte Bangladesh Country Manager Khaza Md Anas Khan encouraged students to play cyber games.

