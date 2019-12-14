Betel-leaf farming become boon for many Noakhali farmers

Betel leaf garden at Gosh Bagh under Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali. -AA



Farmers of Noakhali are showing more interest in betel leaf cultivation since they got its lucrative market price in the last couple of years. Betel leaf cultivation is increasing day by day in the district as the farming provides livelihood for many villagers.During a recent visit at Noruttompur Mirzanagar village in Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali district many farmers selling betel leaves at different local bazaars.





Kabirhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shariful Islam said, 1500 acres of land have been brought under betel leaf cultivation in the district this year. The betel leaves, which were produced here is supplied in different districts. Many people think that betel leaf cultivation is the blessing for them which is left by their ancestors. That's why farmers of the upazila are interested in betel leaf cultivation, said a trader.







Makhon Lal, 60, a betel leaf grower of Sundalpur village, that farmers of this village have been growing betel leaf for a long time. Growing of the leaves has been raised in the district in the last few years for marketing facilities. He also said that about 210 families in the upazila engaged in the profession.





Betel leaf farmer Kabir Hossain, 45, said 15-20 seedlings can be planted from each plant. The field of betel leaf is prepared from bamboo, jute and thread. When the plant is 4-5 inches long, then a 5-6 feet long jute stick is placed on the side.





The leaves grow slowly and matured for sale after 5-6 months. Then it can be taken to the market in every 8-10 days. Haradon, 55, a betel leaf trader in Chaprashirhat, said betel leaf worth about Tk 30 crore are supplied to other parts of the country every year."I have been cultivating betel leaf for more than 20 years. At present, I earn Tk 5000-6000 by selling betel leaf in every market", he said.







Department of Agriculture Extension official, said farmers are regularly advised to increase the production of betel leaf in the field, to eliminate diseases and the appropriate use of fertilisers and pesticides.Now the yield of betel leaf is increasing every year. On behalf of the Department of Agriculture, all kind of consultation is being provided to farmers.





Betel-leaf farming has been playing a vital role towards improving socio-economic condition of people in many areas of the region as it has an extra fame for the crop and its marketing.As it's more profitable than many other crops to the farmers number of its farmers and acreage is increasing day-by-day.





Local farmers are becoming interested in betel leaf farming as they have been getting fair price of the produce in the market for the last couple of years. Now, farmers are passing busy time preparing their gardens for betel leaf farming.





This year, they are bringing more land under betel leaf farming. Farming of the cash crop has become doubled this year only in Mougachhi village under Mohanpur Upazila. More than twenty farmers including Gaziuddin Sheikh, Abdus Salam and Altaf Hossain have set up new 'Baraj' a unit of farming this year.





Muhammad Ali, a farmer, has become self-reliant through betel leaf farming. As the first betel leaf grower in his locality, Ali earned fame as a successful farmer in the region. His three sons- Aminul Islam, Abdul Hamid and Ali Hossain extend support to his works earnestly.







By dint of his hard work and relentless efforts towards the betel leaf farming, Ali built a concrete house for the first time in the area. Witnessing his success many of his neighbours became inspired and established 'Baraj' and they are now doing well. At present, the three brothers have set up separate 'baraj' and they have also become successful farmers.





betel-leaf cultivation is more profitable than many other crops if it doesn't infected with disease. A farmer can earn Taka three to four lakh from a 10-katha baraj in a year which isn't possible from any other crop. from each plant, 12 to 15 seedlings can be planted. Bamboo, jute stick and thread are used to prepare the betel leaf garden.





When the plant is four to five inches long, then a five to six foot long jute stick is placed on the side. The leaves become mature for sale after five to seven months. Then in every eight to 10 days, the leaves can be taken to the market.





Department of Agriculture Extension, said betel-leaf is cultivated on around 2,021 hectares of land in the district yielding around 34,954 tonnes valued at around Taka 110 crore every year. Farmers are easily getting more profit from betel leaf farming than other crops.





If the existing problems particularly the disease infestation being faced by the farmers were removed the crop, undoubtedly, can contribute a lot towards furthermore boosting the economic condition of the region.





Betel leaf farming is profitable compared to many other crops adding that Taka two to three lakh could easily be cashed from one bigha of land if the farming was modernized. acreage of betel leaf farming is around 2,000 hectares in the district producing around 35,000 metric tons of crops valued at around Taka 90 crore annually and over 25,000 farmers are involved in its farming directly.





