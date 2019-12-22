Sonia Bashir receives ICT award





Sonia Bashir Kabir, business icon in tech and innovation sector, was named ICT Businessperson of the Year at the Daily Star ICT Awards 2019 for her tech investments, pioneering initiatives, and extraordinary achievements in the country's (ICT) sector. This was the first time that prestigious award was presented to a woman.







The event was held on Friday at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital. Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi was present as the chief guest.







Sonia Bashir said, "I am absolutely honored, humbled and grateful winning the Businessperson of the Year Award for my work. This is the first time this award has been given to a woman, and I see this as an opportunity to celebrate women entrepreneurship and contributions in the technology sector."





She further said, "I feel blessed as I got the chance to work with talented youths in my career in Bangladesh. I also look forward to collaborating with them in the future. I believe technology will empower our youth to change the lives of the people of Bangladesh."





BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star Mafuz Anam, CEO of Brac Bank Selim R. F. Hussain, Founder and Chairman of Daffodil International University Dr. Md. Sabur Khan were also present at the event.







---Hasib Abedin, AA



Leave Your Comments