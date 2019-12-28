

The trailer of National Award winning director Masud Pathik's latest feature film 'Maya- The Lost Mother' has been released nearly a week before the Liberation War film is set to hit the theatres yesterday. This film is based on Shahabuddin's painting Woman, and Kamal Chowdhury's poem Juddhoshishu (War baby). The film is a national film grant recipient.





Film's online partner G-Series released the trailer on its YouTube channel on Sunday (Dec 23), drawing praise from the movie lovers on video and social media platforms including Facebook. "It feels good to see the trailer garnering appreciation," Jyotika Jyoti said.







"The character represents Bangladesh," she added, "It was challenging to play Maya in this experimental film. This role will remain a cherished feather in my cap."The Censor Board cleared the 2 hours 3 minutes 7 seconds long film on Dec 3 nearly three years after it received the government grant.





Along with Jyotika Jyoti, Mumtaz Sorcar from Kolkata, Pran Roy, Debashish Kaiser, Syed Hasan Imam, and Jhuna Chowdhury acted in the film. Jyoti recently starred in Srikanto O Rajlokkhi that played in theatres in Kolkata. The film screened at Bengaluru Film Festival this week to mixed reviews from the audience.

