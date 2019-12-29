Saka Haphong: The highest peak in Bangladesh

Saka Haphong is the highest peak in Bangladesh. It is located in the Bandarban district. -AA



Saka Haphong is the highest peak in Bangladesh. It is located in the Bandarban district. Before 2005, it was thought that Keokradong or Tajingdong was the highest peak, but with the digital measurement, now Saka Haphong is declared as the highest peak of Bangladesh. English climber Jing Fleen first climbed this peak in 2005.







At that time he measured the height of the peak, 1,064 meters (3,451 feet) and show the position 21 ° 47'11 "U. 92 ° 36'36 "P. / 21.78639 ° N 92.61 ° P. The position is shown by him is exactly identical with its location on the geographical map of Russia. Now it is verified by Google Map and Geographical Map of the USA.





In 2007, the first Bangladeshi team climbed this mountain. The team was led by Yahya Khan and Mount Everest climber Sajal Khaled joined with them. In 2011, two expatriate teams measured the height of Saka Haphong 3,488 feet and 3,461 feet. Then the height of the highest peak was Keokradong (3,120 feet). Now Saka Haphong is mentioned as the Everest of Bangladesh.





Hill Tracts. Fertile valleys lie between the hill lines, which generally run north-south. West of the Chittagong Hills is a broad plain, cut by rivers draining into the Bay of Bengal, that rises to a final chain of low coastal hills, mostly below 200 meters, that attain a maximum elevation of 350 meters. West of these hills is a narrow, wet coastal plain located between the cities of Chittagong in the north and Cox's Bazar in the south.





Unofficially the highest peak of Bangladesh is Saka Haphong at Mowdok range. on the border with Myanmar. In February 2006 a GPS reading of 1,064 metres was recorded on this summit by English adventurer Ginge Fullen.





The location he recorded, 21°47?11?N 92°36?36?E, accurately matches the location given by Russian topographic mapping and SRTM data, although these sources show its height to be slightly lower, at 1,052 metres.







However, SRTM data has been demonstrated to have about 5-9m vertical accuracy, while most tracking grade handheld GPS receivers also have several meters of vertical inaccuracy. Only accurate DGPS or RTK-GPS survey, or airborne LIDAR/photogrammetric survey can yield more accurate result.







Recently two trekking clubs counted the height of "Saka Haphong" as 3,488 and 3,461 feet respectively. Any of these two figure would make it the highest mountain in Bangladesh exceeding the height of Keokaradong, which is 3,172 feet high.







This peak is also known as Mowdok Taung (as per USGS Topo and Russian Topo map), Saka Haphong (by local Tripura tribes). Mowdok Taung was the official name that appeared in all British India topographic maps of 1938, 1939 and 1948 which is also reflected in US Army Corps of Engineers Map of 1954.







Because no name change notification by the governments of India till 1947, government of Pakistan till 1971 or the Government of Bangladesh afterward was found anywhere, 'Mowdok Taung' still presumably remains as the official and the most authentic name for this peak. Since 2007 till now route to Saka Haphong is the most desired trekking route for adventure lovers in Bangladesh.





Zow Tlang is guarding the eastern horizon of Bangladesh and Myanmar border. In Bawm language the term Zow means Mizo (Mizo is derived from Mizoram, India. Probable reason is that Bangladesh was a part of greater India before 1947) and Tlang means Mountain.







According to American and Russian topographic maps Zow Tlang is mentioned as Mowdok Mual. As per Bangla Trek, it is the second highest peak of the country; though it is not officially recognized by the government till date.[5] Many accomplished local adventurers describe this as one of the most wildest peak of Bangladesh.





The peak was first summitted in 2005 by two Bangladeshi adventurers, Subrata Das Nitish and Bijoy Shankar Kar. The same team summitted the mountain again in 2007. The altitude couldn't be measured in these two expeditions as the team wasn't carrying any GPS device. On January 12, 2012, the peak was summitted for the third time by the Bangla Trek team members Tashdid Rezwan Mugdho, Tarikul Alom Sujon, Salehin Arshady and SM Mainul.





Measured altitude and Geo location of the peak by their Garmin eTrex 20 was 1021.69 meter and 21°40'23.78?N & 92°36'16.01?E.[6] Two of the team members, Mugdho and Sujon died in a tragic bus accident on their way back to Bandarban after the expedition. The other two members, Salehin and Mainul suffered serious injuries and it took them a long time to recover.



On October 13, 2013, a team led by Shahzaman Chowdhury Hira became the third team to summit the peak at 1400 hrs. This team was having 6 members - Sharfaraj Hussain Jony, Sidratul Afia Mohona, Mahbubur Rahman, Abdullah Anas Oni and Baqui Billah Milon.[7] Member of this team Mohona was the first woman ever to summit this very peak. Several other teams have made their way to the summit in last few years.





In 2011 Md. Wadud Mohosin Rubel with his three travel fellows, Asif Aminur Rashid, Nagib Meshkat & Abdul Haque have claimed the mountain "Dumlong" to be the second highest mountain; on the basis of Garmin GPS they have measured the height of the mountain which is 3314 feet. The location he recorded, 22°02?02.1?N 92°35?36.3?E, accurately matches the location given by Google Earth.







Few months after this expedition, travelers of Bangladesh team led by Zaqiul Deep measured this peak which was 3,312 feet. Few months later Fahim hasan of BD Explorer Reached the summit of Dumlong as 3rd team. Surely there is no doubt about the height of Dumlong peak but whether it is the 2nd or 3rd Highest peak of the country, is not confirmed yet.





It is the highest peak of Rangamati hill district and also the one of only three 1000 meters peaks in Bangladesh. In 2014, several teams have summitted Zow Tlang and based on their readings it can be said that Dumlong is the third highest peak of the country.





Although it is widely reported to be the highest point in Bangladesh at 1230 metres, recent SRTM data, GPS readings and Russian topographic mapping show that its true height is less than 1,000 meters.





On the top of Keokradong there is a small shelter and a signboard put up by the Bangladeshi military proclaiming the altitude to be 3172 feet. Garmin GPS recorded 974 meters (3196 feet) at this location, a different team measured 986m with 3m accuracy by GPS,a measurement consistent with Russian topographic mapping and SRTM data.







It is at 21°57?00?N 92°30?53?E. USGS and Russian mapping dispute the claim that this is the location correctly named Keokradong; they show Keokradong at an 883m summit further north.





