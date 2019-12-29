A dedicated man

AJM Nasir Uddin



AJM Nasir was Born on 1st January, 1957, at Andarkilla, Chattogram. The man of myriad talents named Alhaj Abu Jahed Mohammed Nasir Uddin (A.J.M. Nasir Uddin). Successfully completed his primary level education at Kadam Mubarak Primary school then completed S.S.C. from Chittagong Govt. Muslim High School. Successfully completed his graduation at Chittagong Govt. College.





Started political career from very root level of his student life. At initial stage he elected as President of Chittagong College Chattralegue. And he elected as General Secretary two terms at 1978 and 1981 of Nagar Chattralegue.





He also elected Vice-President two terms at 1981 and 1983 of Kandrio Chattralegue and those times he carried his responsibilities focusing on dignity, honesty, integrity and share passions. Beside his political activities he took part at Social Development, National Development, Remove Poverty Activities, Recover several kinds of problems of suffering peoples of Bangladesh.







Today also he involved unexpected responsible posts of various non-Govt., Semi-Govt., Public and Private Organizations of Bangladesh and leading his responsibilities very attentively and successfully. Since 1976 A. J. M.





Nasir contributing in Awami Politics, A Person who leads thousands doctors,thousands engr, more thousands professionals, lawyers, journalists, bankers A pioneer leader Who never searched for power and post. Facing conspiracy, corruptions, tourchering, and more oppression for four decade Nasir still remained his position and suffering such situations he kept his political group in an family ties unity. At last caretaker Govt.







duration all leaders of all political parties arrested except this figure, "The High Court Division made a Rule absolute and directed the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) not to arrest Chittagong Awami League (AL) leader AJMNasir Uddin", This is prove his Innocence, Honesty and Legal political Developer of Bangladesh.





A man of myriad talents, Nasir stands out for his sense of commitment, responsibility, dedication, honesty, integrity and sheer passion in all his undertakings. Out of Politics he achieved an special renowned in familitical, social and sports sectors. He and his family strongly involved at several crucial situation of chittagonion, So the prime supports of chittagonion's is always focus on him and his family.







Beside politics, he developed a large sector of young generation's sports and social association and he leading his responsibily as vice president of suprime sector of Chittagong "Nasirabad Co-Operative Society".







He never face any Govt. election and didn't took any Govt. root level post but his implementation for Bangladesh is beyond expression, because he believe that to work for develop, Govt. post is not mendatory.





He is a people person. He can effortlessly relate to thousands of other people, and is driven to help those who are in need. His numerous social initiatives have led to an overall improvement in the quality of life in all regions where he has business interests, and beyond.







A charismatic, dynamic, and a down-to-earth human being who lives life intensely, sincerely determined to reach out to the masses and bring about a positive change in the lives of those he touches And that is Alhaj A.J.M. Nasir Uddin. Today, the journey of his life stands as a shining example for us. It has the power to inspire us in ways more than one.

