Epic Healthcare gets ISO accreditation

Epic Healthcare Chairman Engineer SM Lokman Kabir showing the ISO accreditation certificate at a press meeting on Wednesday at its main branch. -AA





Epic Healthcare earned ISO accreditation certification as the first medical lab in Chittagong and the fourth in the country. As a result, Epic's medical report gained acceptance in any country of the world. Epic Healthcare authorities said that it is not just Epic's achievement; it is an achievement of entire Chattogram.





Epic Healthcare Chairman Engineer SM Lokman Kabir made the remarks at a press conference held at Epic Healthcare's main branch in Chattogram on Wednesday afternoon.







"This recognition has increased our accountability and brought Epic Healthcare under a constant observation. Which will furher enrich Epic's quality practice. There are two hospitals in Bangladesh except Epic Healthcare which have JCI, NABH facility according to the globally recognized guidelines for hospitals and both hospitals are located in Dhaka.







There are only 3 ISO accredited labs in Bangladesh and all are located in Dhaka. As a result, Chattogram residents are naturally deprived of standard-based lab services. It also deprives scientists of various laboratory interpretations of lab results. Considering the limitations of healthcare in Chattogram, we have been able to achieve this success through relentless efforts towards world-class standardization from the beginning."





During the meeting, he announced the handing over of accreditation certificates by the Minister of Industries Ministry Nurul Majid Mahmood Humayun MP and State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder MP to Epic Healthcare on December 23.





Epic Healthcare Director Engineer Anwar Hossain, Administrative Director Dr Enamul Haque, Marketing Executive Officer TM Hannan, Business Development Director Md Jasim Uddin and officers of various levels were present at the press conference.





It is notable that Epic Healthcare began its journey from October 8, 2015 to implement this promise of 'world-class healthcare in their hometown'. Epic Group established 'Epic Health Care' from social responsibility, not just to be a business competitor with the existing renowned service providers of Chattogram city, but also to maintain the 'world standard' of health care quality. In just 4 years, Epic Healthcare has been able to achieve such great success.









