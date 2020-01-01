'Anannya Literature Award 1426' conferred on Nadira Majumdar

Professor Emeritus Sirajul Islam Chowdhury hands over the award to Nadira Majumder. - Collected

Author and Journalist Nadira Majumder have been conferred with the prestigious annual Anannya Sahitya Award of the Bangla year 1426, for her excellence as a writer of science-related books, reports UNB. Nadira received the award at a ceremony arranged at Bangladesh National Museum's Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium on Sunday.





Professor Emeritus Sirajul Islam Chowdhury attended the ceremony as the chief guest and awarded the honorary crest to Nadira at the event. Presided by social activist Maleka Khan, the event was also joined by Professor Muhammad Ibrahim as the special guest.





"My heartfelt gratitude goes to Anannya magazine who had been empowering women through this prestigious award for two and a half decades," Nadira said after receiving the award. Emeritus Professor Sirajul Islam Chowdhury said "Nadira is a revolutionary writer, and a very well deserved winner of this award."





Nadira's teacher at University of Dhaka, the special guest Professor Muhammad Ibrahim reminisced about her, saying "I still remember Nadira used to come on campus through a long period of cycling from her residence in Old Dhaka- she was that passionate about her study. She deserves this literary honour for her excellence as a science-writer."





Born in May 1, 1953, in Dhaka- Nadira Majumder has been living in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, for a long time. She completed honors in Physics from University of Dhaka. Started career as a Journalist, Nadira was the first ever 'investigative' woman reporter in the independent Bangladesh. She has also worked as an accountant, computer programmer, financial manager and even a policy maker in her glorious career.





In addition to that, she also had been a guest lecturer on subjects like human rights, democracy, international relations, local governance, etc. She also worked as an external consultant to the Refugee Commission of the United Nations office in Prague.





Some of her highly acclaimed science-related books are- Ei Amader Prithibi, Akmeru Bonam Bohumeru, Mohabishshe Amrao Achi, Biman, Krittim Upogroho, Agneogiri O Bhumikomper Kahini, Nanaronger Biggan, Einstein Superstar, Shomoy, Tumi Ke etc.





The fortnightly magazine Anannya has been honoring women in literature through this annual prestigious award since the Bangla year 1401 (1993 on the Gregorian calendar). Country's renowned writers including Selina Hossain, Rizia Rahman, Nilima Ibrahim, Dilara Hashem, Rabeya Khatun, Sanjida Khatun, Shahid Janani Jahanara Imam (posthumous), Nurjahan Begum, Razia Khan Amin, Ruby Rahman, Purabi Basu, Anwara Syed Haq, Mokbula Monzur, Jharna Das Purkayastha, Saleha Chowdhury, Noorjahan Bose, Maleka Begum, Quazi Rosy, Professor Niaz Zaman, Jahanara Naushin, Sonia Nishat Amin, Begum Akhtar Kamal and Begum Mushtari Shafi are in the hall of fame of this glorious award, before Nadira Majumder.

