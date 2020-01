WaterAid has appointed Hasin Jahan as the new Country Director of Bangladesh recently. Hasin Jahan has been pursuing her progressive career in the Water, Sanita-tion and Hygiene (WASH) sector for last 25 years holding key positions in the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), DANIDA, WSP, ITN-BUET, and WaterAid. Prior to joining WaterAid, Hasin worked as the Country Director of Practical Action.





Leave Your Comments