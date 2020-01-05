CU political science dept to celebrate golden jubilee





A two-day golden jubilee festival of the political science department of Chittagong University (CU) will begin on February 13. Former and current students of the department will be able to register till January 31st to attend the festival.





Besides the departmental office, the registration process can also be completed in the information center of the Art Institute of the University on Badsha Mia road and Omar Gani MES college in the city.





Member Secretary of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Council and Professor of Political Science Department Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui said that the two-day golden jubilee festival will be accompanied by memorials, seminars, colorful processions and cultural events.





In fact, after the establishment of the University of Chittagong in 1966, the political science department started functioning in CU under the leadership of Professor Rafiqul Islam (RI) Chowdhury in 1968.



