Fans erect huge cut out of Mahesh Babu next





Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to take over the theatres on 12 January with his next release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Recently, the actor's fans from Bhimavaram city in state Andhra Pradesh made a massive 50-foot tall cut out of their favorite star next to Padmalaya theatre. Mahesh Babu is the only actor from South in the Top 10 list of the 'Top Entertainment handles in India' according to survey done on twitter and now his incredible fan following has erected a huge 50-foot tall cut-out for their favorite star.



