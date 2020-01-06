Vivo S1 Pro hits the market





Vivo, an innovative global smartphone brand, launched its mid-range smartphone Vivo S1 Pro with 'Game Turbo Feature' in Bangladesh. This is the third phone of the company's S series which is equipped with dual engine fast charging 4500 mAh battery along with diamond shaped quad camera and 32 megapixel selfie camera. The phone will be available for 26,990 BDT in Jazzy blue and Mystic Black color. Vivo announced the availability of S1 Pro phone in the country at an event held in the capital.



Leave Your Comments