Blanket distribution program held in Nalitabari

Former Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury distributing blankets among cold-hit people in Nalitabari of Sherpur district on Monday. -AA



A blankets distribution program held at Kapashia Shaheed Smrity High School in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district on Monday Morning. Besides distributing blankets among students and poor people, cash money was also distributed among talented 518 students of 31st high schools and 31st madrasas of the upazila.







Former Minister of Agriculture, President of Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture and Presidium Member of Awami League Begum Mutia Chowdhury MP was the chief guest in the program presided over by Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifur Rahman.







Presidium Member of Awami League Begum Mutia Chowdhury MP said, 'I am not that much popular but I am essential; I try my level best to fulfill the essential needs of people according to my capacity. I am not your favorite representative; I am your essential representative and neither I cheat anyone nor support any illegal activities for being popular'.







Additional Police Super (SP) of administration Billal Hossain, Assistant Police Super (Nalitabari Circle) Jahangir Alam, vice president of upazila Awami League Dalil Uddin, general secretary Fazlul Haque were present in the program with others. Mutia Chowdhury distributed total 59 thousands cash money as scholarships among 518 intelligent students from her own funds.





---AA Correspondent, Nalitabari

