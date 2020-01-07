Lowest 6˚C temperature recorded in Panchagarh’sTetulia









The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 6˚C atTetulia in Panchagarh on Tuesday morning.





“It was recorded at 9 am,” said M Rohidul Islam Rohid, acting officer of Tetulia weather observatory, adding that 11˚C temperature was recorded here on Monday.





The temperature in Tetulia was recorded at 5 ˚C on December 30 and 4.5 ˚C on December 29, which was the lowest in this season.





A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions of Pabna, Tangail,Gopalgonj and Jashore and it may continue, Met Office said on Tuesday.













The night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over the country, it said.





The Met Office also said the country’s middle and northern regions, including the capital, are likely to experience rain again on Wednesday and Thursday.





“Rain is likely to occur in northern parts of the country on Wednesday and in the middle region on Thursday,” said Meteorologist Arif Hossain.





A cold wave may sweep the country on Friday, he said adding that the day temperature will rise with sun rise but the night temperature will fall.

