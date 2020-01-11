Luipa... a decade in melody



Young melodious singer Singer Zinia Zafrin Luipa was the third-runner up on the reality show 'Channel I Shera Kontho' on December 15th, 2010. Since then she did not have to look back. Luipa has stepped into 10 years of her singing career in 2020.





Having taken 'Shera Kantho' as an appropriate launching platform for her career a decade ago, Luipa today-with her passion and dedication towards music-turned herself as one of the most promising singers of her time.







Conveying her love for music at the early age, Luipa, over the years, has created a unique place for her in the country's music world with her unique singing style. Her focus, love and persistence for music helped her to accomplish her mission.





"In the beginning of my music career, I used to sing for the sake of my father. Later, I embarked on the journey in the professional music with 'Shera Kantho'. Over the last one decade, I have been working closely and learning from talented artistes and musicians, as well as trying to enrich my knowledge on music," Luipa said about her singing career.





"I want to convey my special thanks to Channel I family, veteran singers Runa Laila and Sabina Yasmin and musician Emon Saha. They are the ones who provided me a platform in the beginning to reach this far today.





I express my gratitude to everyone, who kept faith on my ability for the works they involved me. Above all, I want to thank almighty Allah for my beautiful life and everyone's unconditional love", she added.







A few of Luipa's popular songs are-Begum Akhtar's 'Jyotsna Korechhe Aari', Nazrul Sangeet 'Amar Apnar Cheye Apan Jejon', 'Gentleman', 'Ghure Phire Phire Ghure', 'Amar Chokher Joler Majhe' and 'Apurup Bangladesh'.



