DIG Banaj gets BPM for professional excellence

Banaj Kumar Majumder



Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Banaj Kumar Majumder has recently come into discussions by virtue of his success in solving a number of clueless and critical cases.





His professional excellence convinced the country's people to put their confidence on Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Bangladesh Police. Banaj Kumar Majumder has been awarded Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) 2020 for his dedication, efficiency and innovative quality.





Banaj Kumar Majumder developed new software for preserving the records of different cases after joining PBI back in 2016. A sophisticated forensic lab was established under his supervision. Police cases with help from this forensic lab are gaining acceptability in courts all over Bangladesh.



Banaj Kumar Majumder also enabled PBI to collect data from NID data bank to identify criminals. Other units of police department are also taking help from NID data bank.All units of PBI are successfully using the fingerprint identification and verification system. Many tough cases were solved in this way.







Dead bodies of around 110 men and 24 women were identified through this technology.Banaj Kumar Majumder's sharp monitoring ensured smooth and accurate investigation over different cases. The murder case of female madrassa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi is one of the challenging cases that PBI solved effectively under the oversight of Banaj Kumar Majumder.









