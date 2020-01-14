What Dhaka is talking about





Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on his FB page with a caption "Ready for tomorrow". The photo has already received 277k reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "You're incredible keep shining my champ" Neethu Priya, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Manoj Chakraborty, fb









Facebook user Attraya Das posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Outstanding!" Reghunathan Renji, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Dashing" Daisy Rai, fb



Leave Your Comments