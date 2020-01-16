Hosne-ara-Talukdar made Betar's new DG





The government has appointed Hosne-ara-Talukdar as new chief in the state-owned radio station. She, an officer of BCS (information) 1984, is the first woman Director General (DG) in the history of Bangladesh Betar, said a press release on Wednesday, reports BSS. Earlier, she was Deputy Director General (News) of the same institute.





Born on January 1, 1962 in Dhanbari of Tangail district, Hosne-ara received masters with honors in Social Welfare and Research Institute of Dhaka University (DU).

