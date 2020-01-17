Bangladesh Navy drill shows its capacity in Bay

A missile is being fired from a Navy ship on the concluding day of the annual maritime drill 'Exercise Safeguard-2019' in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. -ISPR

Bangladesh Navy has displayed its capacity in the Bay of Bengal through its annual maritime drill, 'Exercise Safeguard-2019' which included successful launching of missiles in the sea on Wednesday. Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the closing day and observed the exercise from the navy ship BNS Bangabandhu.







Commander of BN Fleet Rear Admiral M Nazmul Hasan and Commander of the BNS Bangabandhu Captain KUM Amanat Ullah welcomed the minister on his arrival at the ship. A smartly-turned-out team of Navy gave him a guard of honor at that time.







Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters, Commanders of Chattogram naval area, commanders of BNS fleet and other military and civil officers were present.







MA Mannan was impressed and pleased seeing the exercise and praised Bangladesh Navy terming it as a 'Three-Dimensional Force'.







He said, Bangladesh Navy is serving the nation by protecting country's sovereignty and maritime boundaries. "The Bay of Bengal is one of the major sources of blue economy. There are a lot of resources. Around 90 percent import and export of the country are taking place through the sea. I acknowledge the contribution of Bangladesh Navy to save the Bay of Bengal."







The minister stressed the need to conduct survey in the Bay to know more about the maritime resources. For this, more research and development training of sailors is necessary, he added.







The exercise was held in four-phases. BN Fleet Commander Rear Admiral M Nazmul Hasan said a total of 42 ships of different types participated in the exercise. Two submarines will also be included in next year's exercise, he said.



Frigate, Corvette, OPV, Minesweeper, patrol craft, missile boats, Navy's Maritime Patrol Air Craft and helicopters took part in the 18-day exercise. Bangladesh Coastguard, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force and other maritime organizations participated in the program directly and indirectly.





The main theme of the exercise was--protection of the country's maritime sovereignty, safeguarding the sea resources, ensuring safety of sea routes, including prevention of smuggling and piracy, conservation of biodiversity in the coastal areas and ensure guarding in the sea areas.







The final day's exercises were: missile launch from a Navy ship, shoulder-launched SAM firing, anti-air rapid open fire, RDC fire, DBSS/naval commando drill and various maritime war tactics.











