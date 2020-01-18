Shrimp farming gains popularity in Cox's Bazar

An extensive preparations for shrimp farming begin in the vast areas of Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Pekua, Chakaria, Ukhia, Teknaf and Sadar upazilas on the coast of Cox's Bazar. -AA



Shrimp plays a very important role in the economy of Bangladesh. About 65% of exported fish products of this country is shrimp. The weather and soil of Bangladesh is very suitable and favorable for shrimp farming and other fish farming business. Shrimp farming can contribute much in developing socioeconomic condition of this country.Since shrimp farming has been satisfactory in the last season, the farmers have begun to take part in this with double enthusiasm.







The preparation for reforming enclosure and building nursery for reserving minnows. Within a few days, the shrimp farming will begin in full swing. The extensive preparations for shrimp farming begin in the vast areas of Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Pekua, Chakaria, Ukhia, Teknaf and Sadar upazilas on the coast of Cox's Bazar.





On the other hand, work on hatcheries has started to supply the demands and quality minnows for shrimp project. In the meantime, the Ministry of Commerce has also trained the officers and employees of minnow production companies to produce and supply quality minnows.







The concerned people say, like every year, shrimp is farming on 57,000 acres of land on the coast of the district in this season. The farmers and entrepreneurs are busy working day-night on the salt field in the initial arrangement of shrimp farming by inserting the sea water into the enclosure after lifting the salt from the field. Experts say that if the preparation is done, the shrimp farming will start with minnow reservoir.







These minnow in the nurses will be released at the end of the nursing. Enclosure owners have employed the necessary manpower according to the size of the enclosure for the next 5-6 months. Maheshkhali Dhalghata shrimp farmer Aktaruzzaman said, "We got benefited by cultivating shrimp minnows purchased from the hatchery. All preparations have already been done to release the minnows in the nursery."







"As the last season is satisfactory, the farmers have prepared to grow more. Everyone is interested in shrimp as the main foreign exchange earner of shrimp is a frozen product. There is temporary employment of about 20,000 done in the monsoon season in this sector," he added.







Jasim Uddin, shrimp farmer of Chakaria Saharbeel said, "If the government help, shrimp production will increase in Cox's Bazar. Shrimp is not produced in the district with the scientific method. Some of the projects are now shut down. They are farming in the traditional method in all the projects. If different research agencies and fisheries departments help farmers, then the production will be doubled."







"Prawn are grown on 57,000 hectares of land. All kind of assistance is provided to the farmers. Still, in all the projects, the Department of Fisheries keeps an eye on them. Presently, foreign currency equivalent to around Tk 4,500 crore is getting from the shrimp sector," said District Fisheries Officer SM Khalekuzzaman.

Leave Your Comments