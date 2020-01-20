Chanchal to participate in UNICEF program



Popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury has been successful in both television and film. He has received the National Film Award twice for his performance in films. From the beginning of his acting career, he has been involved with various social activities.







Chanchal Chowdhury is again taking part in creating awareness in that continuation.From February 29 to March 21, Chanchal Chowdhury will participate in a UNICEF program to raise public awareness on the issue of children under the age of nine to ten should be vaccinated for.





UNICEF is participating in this program with the help of the Government of Bangladesh. The actor has already participated in the creation of this public awareness work. Chanchal Chowdhury took part in several other shootings including a school in Banani in the capital last Friday. It was created by Piplu, the director of 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale'.





Regarding taking part in this work, Chanchal Chowdhury said, "I always try to do public awareness work. Some time ago, I worked in an awareness creating work about country surviving if the rivers survive.It was directed by respected Afzal Hossain. This time I worked for children's awareness. I am also the father of a child. As such I am aware of my child's future well-being. I am also aware of our next generation.







So I have participated in this awareness work to make parents of children aware. And this is my first job with Piplu. I love the work." Chanchal Chowdhury said that soon his public-awareness work will be aired on all channels of the country simultaneously.







Meanwhile, a month after the work of the two films drawing to a close, Chanchal Chowdhury gave time to his family. One of his sisters is ill, and he has to give time for her. He also made time for his YouTube channel 'Chanchal Chowdhury Official'. He also said he did not make this channel for any business purpose.





In the meantime, the broadcast of the series 'Bishoyti Paribarik' has been completed by Imran Rafat starring Chanchal Chowdhury. The work is going on for three more series. The sequences are 'Shaharali' of Ejaz Munna, Akram Khan's 'Kaler Jatra' and Sakal Ahmed's 'Bhadrapara'.





