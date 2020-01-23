

An audience favorite musician Tanjiv Sarwar is coming to Valentine's Day with a new song titled 'Dube Dube'. The song was written and composed by Tanjib Sarwar himself. Sajid Sarkar composed the music and the music video has been created by Chandan Roy Chowdhury.





Soumi has been modeled with Tanjib Sarwar in the song. It will be released by the production company Dhrubo Music Station. "Dube Dube is one of the best romantic songs of my career. Special care has been taken in writing the lyrics, composing the melody and above all making the video. I am very optimistic.





The other aspect depends on the audience's wish. I hope everyone will like it," said Tanjib. Tanjib Sarwar said that right after Valentine's Day, a new song titled 'Fanush' will be released with Puja, with his own lyrics and melody and composition of Bibek. Other than that a new song for the drama will also be released.

