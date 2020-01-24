Poster of 'Gondi'unveiled





Poster for 'Gondi'- a Gorai film production which is directed by the 'Bhuban Majhi' movie director Fakhrul Arefeen Khan has been unveiled. The poster was published on the official Facebook page of 'Gondi' Wednesday. Within a few minutes of its release, the number of likes exceeded one thousand.





In this regard, director Fakhrul Arefin Khan said, "A movie poster is considered as the first outlook of the movie. If I considered the movie as a book then the poster of the movie will be the cover of it. In our industry, there is indifference about making the movie posters.







We have tried to represent the movie for the viewer through poster differently than the traditional trend. Since the movie is a romantic comedy genre, I left an impression on the poster."





The main two characters of the film are Sabyasachi Chakraborty of West Bengal and Suborna Mustafa of Bangladesh. Also starring Shuvasish Bhowmick, Majnun Mizan, Aparna Ghosh, Aman Reza, Pavel Mukherjee and many others. The story of the film develops around a friendship between a 65-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who develop emotions for each other.







The film tells the stories of how their families react and how their friendship at this age which is considered as a taboo in our society. The background music of the film 'Gondi' which is produced by the renowned music personality from West Bengal, Debojyoti Mishra from Gorai Films.





Director also added, "Audiences are eagerly waiting to see the film since the film's shooting started. So, viewers don't have to wait too long for this movie. We hope that this film will be released in coming February."

