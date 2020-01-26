Nat'l Cub Camporee, a hub of learning for scouts

Little scouts in a tent at the National Scout Training Centre Mouchak in Gazipur. -AA



The Regional gathering of cub scouts the 9th National Cub Camporee 2020 ended on Friday which was started on Monday at the National Scout Training Centre Mouchak in Gazipur.







President and the Chief Scout Md Abdul Hamid inaugurated the program at the first day. Later, numbers of ministers and secretaries have attended the event in every day of the gala program.







Around 9,000 cub scouts of all schools in every upazila participated in the camping. Each unit comprise of six members and a unit leader. They were taught to do their daily household chores on their own. A total of 928 tents were set up for the scouts at the event.





Dettol Harpic Porichchonno







Bangladesh has ensured hygiene at the Camporee as part of their "Porichchonnotar Juddho" campaign launched to ensure cleanliness and to present the future generation with a healthy, clean and safe country. They had set up message boards and circulate instructional audios highlighting personal and community hygiene issues in the camp hygiene partner of the event.





Bangladesh Scout and Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh jointly kept the toilets at the campsite clean. Md Abul Kalam Azad, President of Bangladesh Scouts, led the team.





A stall related to "Porichchonno Bangladesh, Health and Hygine" was installed at Sustainable Development Village (SDV). At the stall, cubs were taught about the proper way of washing hands and using toilets.Cubs also took an oath to refrain from using plastic bags in the Campuree.





In the five-day long Campuree, camp-fires, cub carnivals, cultural programs, and a host of activities kept the little scouts busy. Alongside the fun activities, they also learned how to protect their planet from plastic pollution.







There were 12 dreams at the Campuree: Arunima, Tent Technique, Cub Carnival, Joy of Leave, Cub Journey, Fun Factory, Different Science,SDV (Sustainable Development Village), Fun and Game, Make Friendship, Known and Unknown, and Campfire.







According to official data, 668 boy cub groups and 260 girl cub groups participated in the Camporee.





The Camporee is held every four years. This year, the student groups stayed at the camp under four villages named Sundarbans, Cox's Bazar, Kuakata, and Sreemangal. There were eight more sub camps under those camps. These are: St. Martin, Jaflong, Ratargul, Bichanakandi, Sajek Valley, Sushong Durgapur, Nilgiri and Kaptai Lake.





The "Bangabandhu Arena" was installed in the main playground of the institute to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Many buses were turned into 3D theaters for kids inside the Bangabandhu arena.





Alaya Khatun, Headmaster of Hatkhala Govt Primary School in Austagram of Kishoreganj, who was performing the duty of assistant manager of the food management of the program, told the Asian Age that this Campuree is a hub of learning of the scout members.









--- Golam Rosul back from Gazipur

Leave Your Comments