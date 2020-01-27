Purnima to play Bangamata's role in 'Chiranjib Mujib'

An autobiography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being made as a full length film 'Chiranjib Mujib'. In the movie, Purnima would play the role of Bangabandhu's wife Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa.





She recently finished the shooting of the first lot of the film.Regarding acting in the film, Purnima said, "Bangamata is a historical character. However, my presence here is very limited.





I will be seen at Bangabandhu's time of youth when he was gaining popularity among the countrymen. At the time, he marched across the country in protests with Hossain Shahid Suhrawardy and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani.





In the film, I will be seen managing the household during the time. Though duration of the character in the film is very short, yet the character is very challenging. Here, I will be seen at a very young age of Bangamata."





Jewel Mahmud is directing the film 'Chiranjib Mujib' with Ahmed Rubel playing the role of Bangabandhu. It is reported that the income from the commercial screening of the film will be donated to Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.







Sikder Group, PowerPack Holdings Limited and National Bank Limited are the sponsors of 'Charanjib Mujib' being made under the banner of Haider Enterprise.





