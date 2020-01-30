Jon's first solo album 'Aprashongik'





Former vocalist of the 'Black' band and the current vocalist of the 'Indalo' band, Jon Kabir. Along with the identity of being a band star, the title actor has also been added before his name.





The singer is set to release a solo album for the first time in his long career. Reportedly, Jon's solo album is titled 'Aprashongik'. There are 10 songs in it. The first song of this album, 'Moho', will be released in single form soon. Jon Kabir said, "For the first time, I'm working on a solo album which has been a new experience. I felt very lonely after my father died. I felt that anyone could die at anytime. So it felt to me that I have to make a solo album of my own."





Jon Kabir said that not only his own solo album, but also an album of the band 'Indalo' will be released later this year. The band's album is currently under way. The album is titled 'Uttor Khujchhi Dokkhine'. This is going to be Indalo's second album. It was also reported that two songs of the album 'Uttor Khujchhi Dokkhine' has already been released in single format. The songs are 'Hobe Ki' and 'Chhobi'. The third song will be released soon. The singer will also release the extended play album 'Notun Khamer Purono Chitthi' within a few days.

