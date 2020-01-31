BCB trainer Mario resigns for IPL job





Bangladesh Fitness and conditioning trainer Mario Villavarayan has been resigned from his position to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury confirmed at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





According to BCB, Mario had submitted his resignation on January 29 and it is learnt that the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will be his last series with Bangladesh. The Sri Lankan who was appointed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) back in 2014 feels that this offer from SRH is too good to refuse. Since 2014 he has been an integral part of Bangladesh coach staff.







"Yes, I have resigned. I have got an offer from Sunrisers Hyderabad and it's too good an opportunity for me to say no. Definitely I will miss Bangladesh. It's been six great years," Mario said.







According to BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Mario wanted to stay and just wanted a leave during the IPL, but according to BCB rules, they cannot allow their coaches to join an IPL team. "Mario asked our permission to join an Indian Premier League team during the event. But as per our policy, we cannot allow any member of our coaching staff in domestic leagues," Nizam Uddin told the media.







After a contrast stance, BCB and Mario decided to part ways based on a mutual separation. "He is looking forward to work in the IPL but we cannot allow any of our full time coaching staff to work in IPL as we can have series or camp at that point of time. So we decided to part ways on mutual understanding," he added.





However, Mario will stay in Bangladesh until the end of February. After that, he will join the Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Before pursuing his career in coaching, Mario was the First-class cricketer. He played 116 First-class and 58 List-A games.



However, he was not good enough as a cricketer to get a chance for his national team.





Leave Your Comments