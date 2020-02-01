Ex-MP Wazi Uddin Khan passes away



Wazi Uddin Khan, former president of Pabna district unit of Awami League (AL) and former MP of Pabna-3 constituency passed away Friday morning at his residence in Atua Housepara area in Pabna city.He was 84, family sources said.





Wazi Uddin also the president of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation, left behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, reports BSS.





His first namaz-e-janaza will be held this morning at Chatmohor Baluchor field and his second namaz-e-janaza is scheduled to be held at Pabna Police Line ground. A guard of honor will be given to him there.He will be buried at Arifpur Graveyard of Pabna Sadar after his second namaz-e-janaza.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Wazi Uddin KhanIn separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





