Baliadangi Health Complex gets new ambulance

Baliadangi Upazila Parishad Chairman Ali Aslam Jewel inaugurating a new ambulance for Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex in Thakurgaon on Sunday. -AA



Ambulance service has been inaugurated with new ambulance vehicle for Baliadangi Health Complex at Baliadangi upazila in Thakurgaon. Upazila Parishad chairman Ali Aslam Jewel inaugurated the new vehicle on Sunday morning.







Baliadagi upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abul Kashem spoke at the ceremony as the chair, while upazila vice-chariman Mazedur Rahman, medical officer Dr Rupak, female vice-chairman Aleya Parveen and others were present as special guests.





Chairman Ali Aslam Jewel said the overall service of the health complex has increased and patients can get a decent, clean environment here. For this reason, the number of patients has seen a huge growth. He assured that all helps as assists will be provided by Upazila Parishad to smoothen the process.at that time, newly appointed doctors and reporters from different media houses were present.





---AA NM Nurul Islam, Baliadangi

