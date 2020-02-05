10pc cashback on bKash payment at Book Fair





bKash offers 10 percent instant cashback to the customers on payment while purchasing books from the month-long 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020' at Bangla Academy premises.





At the fair, starting from 2nd February, bKash customers can make payment by scanning QR code through bKash app, dialing USSD code (*247#) orusing payment gateway.Any customer can avail maximum cashback of BDT 300 during the campaign period.





For the first time, bKash has taken up book giving program to cater to the underprivileged children at the book fair. In collaboration with Avijatrik Foundation, bKash will distribute 5,000 books to various institutions, local libraries and mosques in Dhaka, Cumilla and Barisal area including schools from Rayer Bazar and Mirpur.





Readers who come to the fair can also participate in this book giving program. There is a book giving booth at the fair. Anyone can donate new or used books to the booth as per their choice. Every week, these books will be handed over to the under privileged children through Avijatrik Foundation.





Book lovers will get bKash payment facility at 90 percent book stalls. Those having no bKash account can easily open account at bKash booth. They just need to bring their NID card with them. Cash-in and cash-out facilities are also available for customer convenience.





Water, tea and coffee are availablefor everyonewhich is free of cost.Sitting arrangement for readers, authors and visitors inside the fair has been made by bKash so that people can sit in relax if needed.



